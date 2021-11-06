JulSwap (JULD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.87 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $15.87 million and $1.61 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00081947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00079077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00100021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,524.59 or 1.00107075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.38 or 0.07170674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00022367 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,183,010 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

