JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.0309 on Top Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $17.31 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 560,796,044 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

