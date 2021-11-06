KARMA (KARMA) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $39.02 million and $10.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005391 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00047719 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

