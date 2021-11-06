Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

Shares of KPTI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,075. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $635.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.09. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.