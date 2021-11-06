Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share.
Shares of KPTI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,075. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $635.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.09. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile
Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).
