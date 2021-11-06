KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KBR worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 607.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KBR opened at $43.35 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

