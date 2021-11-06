KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.07 billion.

KBR stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.35. 1,187,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.90.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.