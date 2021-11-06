KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.48.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.67.

Shares of WAT opened at $343.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.72. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $217.67 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Waters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in Waters by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 16.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Waters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

