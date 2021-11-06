KeyCorp Cuts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $100.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

ATVI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.76.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 335,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.