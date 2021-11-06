KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

BC opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.16.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,223,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 282,358 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

