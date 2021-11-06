Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

KEYUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.

Get Keyera alerts:

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. Keyera has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.