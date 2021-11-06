Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.19.

KEY stock opened at C$30.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.42. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$18.04 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The firm has a market cap of C$6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 55.02.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.0699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total transaction of C$152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 714,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,824,920.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

