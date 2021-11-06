KeyFi (KEYFI) Market Cap Reaches $2.12 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $12,722.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00082910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00078874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00099993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,533.47 or 0.99745808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.31 or 0.07196368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00022443 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

