Kforce Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kforce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

KFRC opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87. Kforce has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $75.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 6.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

