Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 3.40%. Kimball Electronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.11. 177,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,458. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $730.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 169,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,795 in the last three months. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kimball Electronics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kimball Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

