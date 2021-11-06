Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues Earnings Results

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61, Zacks reports. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty updated its FY21 guidance to $1.36-1.37 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.360-$1.370 EPS.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. 4,593,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,632. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIM. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

