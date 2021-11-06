Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. Kimco Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.360-$1.370 EPS.

KIM traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $24.34. 4,593,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,632. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.04.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.