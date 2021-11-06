Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0001

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $178.42 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00083637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00081420 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00125387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00100316 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,651,018,308,904 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

