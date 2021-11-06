Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,208,741,000 after buying an additional 48,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after buying an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after buying an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG opened at $665.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $515.35 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.29.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,558,890. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.