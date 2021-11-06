Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,662 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $54.16.

