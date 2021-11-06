Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $355.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.46 and its 200 day moving average is $315.21. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $240.35 and a 12 month high of $357.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

