Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,551 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.14.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 867,164 shares of company stock worth $236,974,607. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $307.25 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $300.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

