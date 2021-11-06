Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 42,935 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

