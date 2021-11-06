Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. King Wealth raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $129.67 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.15.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.