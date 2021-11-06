Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Down to $15.06

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $14.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 3,939 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNSA shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,507.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 34,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 44,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 163,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

