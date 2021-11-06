Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Price Target Cut to C$52.25

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KL. National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.97.

Shares of KL stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.63. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,267 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 63.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,319 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $54,027,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6,996.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

