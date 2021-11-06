Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 24,904 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,140 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,904 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in HP were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.