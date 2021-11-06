Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 45,560 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 547.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 45,560 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,197,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,249,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after acquiring an additional 457,922 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,492,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEN shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.82.

LEN stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.26.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

