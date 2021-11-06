Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $3.97 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 170,586 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,829 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,062,000 after purchasing an additional 529,430 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 611,923 shares of company stock worth $26,633,956. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

