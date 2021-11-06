Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.87.

MLM stock opened at $412.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.35 and a 1-year high of $422.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

