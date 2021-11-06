Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 119,602 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 209,483 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,134,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,890,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 491,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 122,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.88. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

