Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 2,638 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $78,474,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 894.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 280,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,246,000 after purchasing an additional 251,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after acquiring an additional 217,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $168.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.33. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.39.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

