Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

