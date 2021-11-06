Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KMERF opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $41.10.
