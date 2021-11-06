Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMERF opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $41.10.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.