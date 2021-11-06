Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Raised to $200.00 at Barclays

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s current price.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.90.

KRNT stock opened at $159.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 280.09 and a beta of 1.75. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $170.67.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

