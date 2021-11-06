Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €123.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

ETR KRN opened at €93.75 ($110.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -66.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €87.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.70. Krones has a 52 week low of €50.90 ($59.88) and a 52 week high of €92.25 ($108.53).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

