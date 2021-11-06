Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

KLIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

