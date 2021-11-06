L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,401 shares of company stock valued at $81,075,776. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $223.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

