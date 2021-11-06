Lake Street Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Lake Street Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $41.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Andersons presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

ANDE stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.70. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $38.24.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Andersons by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in The Andersons by 659.7% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 161,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Andersons by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 141,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

