Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of LMRK stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,884. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $416.25 million, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 190.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMRK shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

