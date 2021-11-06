Lantern Pharma Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.00). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Lantern Pharma from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Lantern Pharma stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 351.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

