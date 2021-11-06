LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.79 ($84.45).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR LXS opened at €54.66 ($64.31) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €45.65 ($53.71) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 25.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.47.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.