LATOKEN (LA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.31 Million

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. One LATOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a market cap of $59.31 million and $11,586.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.30 or 0.00255806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00099777 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

