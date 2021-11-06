Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $272,352.60 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $272,352.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $2,790,918.76.

On Wednesday, September 8th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,873,200.00.

On Saturday, September 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,068,381.04.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $747,758.13.

On Saturday, August 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $176,435.45.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.01. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.42, a PEG ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,857,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.