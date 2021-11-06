Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.34

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.34 and traded as high as C$42.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$42.25, with a volume of 138,711 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$254.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

