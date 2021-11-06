Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Leggett & Platt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

LEG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 102.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 24,888 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

