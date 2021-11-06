Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 41.94%.

OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $20.75 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

