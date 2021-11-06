Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.84. 764,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,631. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on LXRX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

