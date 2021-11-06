Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.
NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.84. 764,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,631. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55.
Several brokerages recently commented on LXRX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
