Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Trading Down 5.9%

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.59. 9,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,018,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

