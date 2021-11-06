Liberum Capital Lowers YouGov (LON:YOU) to Hold

Liberum Capital lowered shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,455 ($19.01).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YOU. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

LON YOU opened at GBX 1,345 ($17.57) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,312.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,206.91. YouGov has a 12-month low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from YouGov’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.46%. YouGov’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

