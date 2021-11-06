Liberum Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) target price on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,073.33 ($66.28).

RIO opened at GBX 4,424.50 ($57.81) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,934.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,638.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,398.50 ($57.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £71.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72). Also, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

